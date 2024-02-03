Heading 3
10 Vitamin B-rich foods
Packed with B12, salmon not only provides a heart-healthy dose of omega-3 fatty acids but also contributes to energy production and cognitive function
Salmon
image: Pexels
Spinach and kale are abundant in B vitamins, including B2 (riboflavin) and B9 (folate). These leafy greens are excellent additions to salads, smoothies, or as side dishes
Leafy Greens (Spinach and Kale)
image: Pexels
A versatile source of various B vitamins, especially B12, eggs support red blood cell formation and neurological health. Enjoy them scrambled, poached, or as omelets
Eggs
image: Pexels
Lean chicken breast is rich in B3 (niacin), which aids in metabolism and DNA repair. Add grilled or baked chicken into your meals for a protein-packed B-vitamin boost
Chicken Breast
image: Pexels
Lentils and chickpeas provide a plant-based source of B vitamins, including B1 (thiamine) and B6 (pyridoxine). Add them to soups, stews, or salads for a nutrient-rich meal
Legumes (Lentils and Chickpeas)
image: Pexels
A potent source of B12 and other B vitamins, beef or lamb liver supports red blood cell production and enhances neurological function. Enjoy it in moderation to reap its nutritional benefits
Liver
image: Pexels
Fortified cereals and nutritional yeast are excellent sources of B vitamins, including B1, B2, B3, B6, and B12 like oats and cornflakes
Fortified Foods (Cereals and Nutritional Yeast)
image: Pexels
Bananas are not only a quick and portable snack but also a good source of B6 and B9. Incorporate them into smoothies, yogurt parfaits, or enjoy as a standalone snack
Bananas
image: Pexels
Almonds are versatile snacks loaded with B2 and B3. Grab a handful for satisfying and nutrient-rich snack or sprinkle almond slices on salads and yogurt
Almonds
image: Pexels
Dairy products, such as yogurt and cheese, provide a combination of B2, B5, and B12. Include these in your diet for bone health, energy metabolism, and overall well-being
Milk and Dairy (Yogurt and Cheese)
image: Pexels
