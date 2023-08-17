Heading 3
10 Vitamin D rich vegetarian foods
All kinds of dairy products are rich in Vitamin D. By consuming butter, milk, yogurt, etc, you can fulfil the requirement of Vitamin D in your body
Dairy
Alternative milk like coconut milk, almond milk, rice and soy milk are rich in Vitamin D
Alternative milk
Cheese is another Vitamin D rich food option for vegetarians. Cottage cheese is the best source of Vitamin D among cheeses
Cheese
Fortified cereals like oatmeal, muesli contain good amounts of Vitamin D
Fortified cereals
Soy products
Soy products like soya chunks or tofu are a rich source of Vitamin D along with calcium and protein
Mushrooms
Some type of mushrooms are rich in Vitamin D if grown under the sun
Fruits like oranges and bananas contain good amounts of vitamin D
Fruits
Certain vegetables contain high amounts of vitamin D. Spinach is one such vegetable
Vegetables
Margarine
Margarine is another vitamin D rich food for vegetarians
Supplements for vitamin D comes in two forms: Vitamin D2 and Vitamin D3
Supplements
