Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 17, 2023

10 Vitamin D rich vegetarian foods

All kinds of dairy products are rich in Vitamin D. By consuming butter, milk, yogurt, etc, you can fulfil the requirement of Vitamin D in your body

Dairy

Alternative milk like coconut milk, almond milk, rice and soy milk are rich in Vitamin D

Alternative milk

Cheese is another Vitamin D rich food option for vegetarians. Cottage cheese is the best source of Vitamin D among cheeses

Cheese

Fortified cereals like oatmeal, muesli contain good amounts of Vitamin D

Fortified cereals

Soy products

Soy products like soya chunks or tofu are a rich source of Vitamin D along with calcium and protein

Mushrooms

Some type of mushrooms are rich in Vitamin D if grown under the sun

Fruits like oranges and bananas contain good amounts of vitamin D

Fruits

Certain vegetables contain high amounts of vitamin D. Spinach is one such vegetable

Vegetables

Margarine

Margarine is another vitamin D rich food for vegetarians

Supplements for vitamin D comes in two forms: Vitamin D2 and Vitamin D3

Supplements

