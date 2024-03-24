Heading 3
10 Vitamin K-rich foods
Known as a nutritional powerhouse, kale is a leafy green with high Vitamin K content. Incorporating kale into salads, smoothies, or as a side dish can significantly boost your Vitamin K intake
Kale
Packed with not only Vitamin K but also a plethora of other essential nutrients, spinach is a versatile green that can be enjoyed in salads, sautés, or blended into nutritious smoothies
Spinach
This cruciferous vegetable is not only rich in fiber, but also a great source of Vitamin K. Including broccoli in your meals adds a nutritional punch along with a delightful crunch
Broccoli
Brussels sprouts offer a double benefit with their fiber and Vitamin K content. Roasting or sautéing them enhances their flavor, making them a delicious and nutritious side dish
Brussels Sprouts
Beyond being a Vitamin C powerhouse, kiwi also contains a decent amount of Vitamin K. Enjoy this juicy fruit on its own, in salads, or as a refreshing addition to smoothies
Kiwi
Adding a mild onion flavor to dishes, spring onions contribute to your Vitamin K intake. They work well in salads, soups and as a garnish for various recipes
Spring Onions (Scallions)
Asparagus not only adds a delightful taste to your plate but also provides a decent amount of Vitamin K. Grilling or roasting asparagus enhances its natural flavors
Asparagus
Apart from being a source of healthy fats, avocados contain Vitamin K. Enjoy them in salads, spreads, or as a creamy addition to various dishes
Avocado
Cabbage
Whether used in salads, coleslaws, or stir-fries, cabbage provides a healthy dose of Vitamin K. Its versatility makes it an easy addition to various recipes
A sweet and nutrient-dense snack, prunes offer Vitamin K along with other essential nutrients. They can be enjoyed on their own or added to cereals and yogurt
Prunes (Dried Plums)
