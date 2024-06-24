Heading 3

10 Waterfalls To Visit In India this Monsoon

Seven Sisters Falls, also known as Nohsngithiang Falls, is a stunning seven-segmented waterfall located in the East Khasi Hills district

 Seven Sisters Falls, Meghalaya

Dudhsagar Falls is one of India's tallest waterfalls, cascading down in four tiers amidst the lush Western Ghats

Dudhsagar Falls, Goa

Jog Falls is the second-highest plunge waterfall in India, offering a spectacular view, especially during monsoon

Jog Falls, Karnataka

Athirappilly Falls is a stunning sight with its large volume of water during the rains

 Athirappilly Falls, Kerala

 A hidden gem in the desert state, Bhimlat Falls is a refreshing oasis with a dramatic drop into a deep gorge

Bhimlat Falls, Rajasthan

The tallest plunge waterfall in India, Nohkalikai Falls is a breathtaking sight amidst the mist and clouds of Meghalaya

Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya

Hogenakkal Falls is known for its unique carbonite rocks and boat rides

 Hogenakkal Falls, Tamil Nadu

Known as the "Niagara of India," Chitrakoot Falls is the widest waterfall in India, making it a monsoon marvel

 Chitrakoot Falls, Chhattisgarh

 Kune Falls, Maharashtra

Kune Falls, nestled in Lonavala, offers a serene and picturesque setting, perfect for a monsoon getaway

Named for an elephant-shaped rock, Elephant Falls in Shillong is a multi-tiered beauty surrounded by greenery

Elephant Falls, Meghalaya

