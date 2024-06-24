Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Travel
june 24, 2024
10 Waterfalls To Visit In India this Monsoon
Seven Sisters Falls, also known as Nohsngithiang Falls, is a stunning seven-segmented waterfall located in the East Khasi Hills district
Seven Sisters Falls, Meghalaya
Image Source: Freepik
Dudhsagar Falls is one of India's tallest waterfalls, cascading down in four tiers amidst the lush Western Ghats
Dudhsagar Falls, Goa
Image Source: Freepik
Jog Falls is the second-highest plunge waterfall in India, offering a spectacular view, especially during monsoon
Jog Falls, Karnataka
Image Source: Freepik
Athirappilly Falls is a stunning sight with its large volume of water during the rains
Athirappilly Falls, Kerala
Image Source: Freepik
A hidden gem in the desert state, Bhimlat Falls is a refreshing oasis with a dramatic drop into a deep gorge
Image Source: Freepik
Bhimlat Falls, Rajasthan
The tallest plunge waterfall in India, Nohkalikai Falls is a breathtaking sight amidst the mist and clouds of Meghalaya
Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya
Image Source: Freepik
Hogenakkal Falls is known for its unique carbonite rocks and boat rides
Hogenakkal Falls, Tamil Nadu
Image Source: Freepik
Known as the "Niagara of India," Chitrakoot Falls is the widest waterfall in India, making it a monsoon marvel
Chitrakoot Falls, Chhattisgarh
Image Source: Freepik
Kune Falls, Maharashtra
Image Source: Freepik
Kune Falls, nestled in Lonavala, offers a serene and picturesque setting, perfect for a monsoon getaway
Named for an elephant-shaped rock, Elephant Falls in Shillong is a multi-tiered beauty surrounded by greenery
Elephant Falls, Meghalaya
Image Source: Freepik
Images are for representational purposes only
Note
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.