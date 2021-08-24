10
Ways to keep your skin hydrated August 24, 2021
1. The simplest way to keep your skin hydrated is to drink 10-12 glasses of water daily
2. Honey has a soothing and nourishing effect. Apply a layer of honey over your face. Rinse it with lukewarm water after 15 minutes
3. Religiously follow the ritual of cleansing, toning and moisturising your skin before going to bed
4. If you have dry and dull skin, apply aloe vera gel. Leave it for 10 minutes. Wash it with warm water
5. Stay away from using heavy makeup. Always remove makeup at night before sleeping. You can use a makeup remover or a mild face wash for that
6. Cocoa butter deeply nourishes the skin. Rub it over your skin gently. You can either let it stay or rinse it off after a while
7. Always use sunscreen whenever you step out. It acts as a protective layer over your skin and guards it against harmful ultraviolet rays
8. Never wash your skin with hot water. It makes your skin lose its moisture. Instead, wash it with lukewarm water
9. Eat Right! Include fruit, cucumbers and avocados in your diet to keep your skin naturally hydrated
10. Lastly, exfoliate your skin at least once a week. Make a face scrub using mashed papaya and oats. Rinse it off after a while
For more updates on skincare and beauty, follow Pinkvilla