Jiya Surana
lifestyle
june 27, 2024
10 ways men show their love
He doesn't run away during the hard times
#1
He stands up for you, even when you are not right
#2
He remembers even the smallest details about you
#3
He finds your quirks endearing
#4
The magnetism and attraction between you are undeniable
#5
He encourages you to move toward your dreams
#6
He asks for your advice on big issues
#7
He's keen to make up after a fight
#8
He reflects your mood and energy
#9
He's looking out for you in a crowd
#10
