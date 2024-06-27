Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

june 27, 2024

10 ways men show their love

He doesn't run away during the hard times

#1

He stands up for you, even when you are not right

#2

He remembers even the smallest details about you

#3

He finds your quirks endearing

#4

The magnetism and attraction between you are undeniable

#5

He encourages you to move toward your dreams

#6

He asks for your advice on big issues

#7

He's keen to make up after a fight

#8

He reflects your mood and energy

#9

He's looking out for you in a crowd

#10

