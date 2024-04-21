Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

APRIL 21, 2024

10 ways of drinking whisky 

Pouring whisky neat means serving it at room temperature in a glass without any additional ingredients or dilution

Warning: Drinking is injurious to health

Drink it neat

For those who prefer a cooler, more refreshing experience, especially in hot places like India, whisky on ice cubes is the go-to choice

On the rocks

Popular among whisky aficionados who believe that a few drops of water can unlock hidden flavors and aromas in whisky

With water

This method involves stirring or shaking it with ice to chill it, then straining it into the stemmed glass

Drinking it 'up'

From timeless classics like the Old Fashioned and the Manhattan to innovative creations by modern mixologists, whisky cocktails are very popular

In cocktails

Pair whisky with ginger ale and a splash of lime for a simple and refreshing highball

Whisky and Ginger Ale

Muddle mint leaves, lemon, and sugar, then add whisky and ice for a minty and citrusy whisky cocktail

Whisky Smash

Hot Toddy

Combine whisky with hot water, honey, lemon, and spices for a cozy and soothing drink, perfect for cold days

Whisky with a twist

Garnish your whisky with a twist of lemon or orange peel to add a citrusy note to the drink


Use whisky in desserts like whisky- infused chocolates, cakes, or ice creams for a delicious treat

Whisky infused desserts

