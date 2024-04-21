Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 21, 2024
10 ways of drinking whisky
Pouring whisky neat means serving it at room temperature in a glass without any additional ingredients or dilution
Warning: Drinking is injurious to health.
Drink it neat
For those who prefer a cooler, more refreshing experience, especially in hot places like India, whisky on ice cubes is the go-to choice
On the rocks
Popular among whisky aficionados who believe that a few drops of water can unlock hidden flavors and aromas in whisky
With water
This method involves stirring or shaking it with ice to chill it, then straining it into the stemmed glass
Drinking it 'up'
From timeless classics like the Old Fashioned and the Manhattan to innovative creations by modern mixologists, whisky cocktails are very popular
In cocktails
Pair whisky with ginger ale and a splash of lime for a simple and refreshing highball
Whisky and Ginger Ale
Muddle mint leaves, lemon, and sugar, then add whisky and ice for a minty and citrusy whisky cocktail
Whisky Smash
Hot Toddy
Combine whisky with hot water, honey, lemon, and spices for a cozy and soothing drink, perfect for cold days
Whisky with a twist
Garnish your whisky with a twist of lemon or orange peel to add a citrusy note to the drink
Use whisky in desserts like whisky- infused chocolates, cakes, or ice creams for a delicious treat
Whisky infused desserts
