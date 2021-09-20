sept 20, 2021
10 ways to remove sun tan
Just apply cucumber juice! It has a cooling effect that will soothe your skin and remove the tan effectively
Tomato pulp also has de-tanning benefits on the skin. Apply the pulp on the skin and leave it for 20 minutes. Wash it off with normal water
Using besan and turmeric packs can brighten your skin instantaneously. Scrub the mixture gently over your face. Rinse it off with lukewarm water
Dab some aloe vera gel as it acts as a protective layer over your skin. The magic ingredient can hydrate and replenish your skin in a jiffy
Exfoliate your skin at least once a week. It will remove the layer of dead cells on your skin and lighten your complexion
Combine the oats and buttermilk in a mixing bowl and apply over your face. The oats will help in exfoliating and the buttermilk will soften your skin
Regular use of coconut water over hands and face can remove tan. It can also give a smooth and supple texture to your skin
Curd and honey mixture is a perfect damage repair pack. Apply it on your skin for 15 minutes. Then, wash it off
Potatoes can work wonders on your skin. Mix potato juice with lemon juice. Leave it for a few minutes and rinse off
Lastly, apply sunscreen religiously to keep the tan at bay and your skin healthy-looking
For more updates on hair care and beauty,
follow Pinkvilla