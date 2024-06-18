Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

june 18, 2024

10 Ways to Apply Curd on Hair

Apply plain curd directly to your scalp and hair. Massage gently and leave for 30 minutes before rinsing

Direct Application

Mix curd with lemon juice and apply to your scalp. This is effective for treating dandruff

Curd and Lemon Juice

Combine curd with honey and apply the mixture evenly to your hair for added shine and moisture

Curd and Honey Mask

Mix curd with a tablespoon of olive oil. Apply this mixture to your hair to control frizz and add smoothness

Curd and Olive Oil

Soak fenugreek seeds overnight, grind them, and mix with curd. Apply this paste to your scalp to promote hair growth

Curd and Fenugreek

Blend a banana with curd and apply as a hair mask. This combination works well for softening hair

Curd and Banana

Mix curd with a beaten egg and apply to your hair. This provides a protein boost and strengthens hair

Curd and Egg

Combine curd with aloe vera gel and apply to your scalp and hair. This soothes the scalp and hydrates hair

Curd and Aloe Vera

Curd and Tea Tree Oil

Add a few drops of tea tree oil to curd and apply to your scalp. This helps in cleansing the scalp and reducing itchiness

Mix curd with hibiscus powder and apply as a hair mask. This helps in reducing hair fall and adding volume

Curd and Hibiscus Powder

