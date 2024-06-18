Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
june 18, 2024
10 Ways to Apply Curd on Hair
Apply plain curd directly to your scalp and hair. Massage gently and leave for 30 minutes before rinsing
Direct Application
Mix curd with lemon juice and apply to your scalp. This is effective for treating dandruff
Curd and Lemon Juice
Combine curd with honey and apply the mixture evenly to your hair for added shine and moisture
Curd and Honey Mask
Mix curd with a tablespoon of olive oil. Apply this mixture to your hair to control frizz and add smoothness
Curd and Olive Oil
Soak fenugreek seeds overnight, grind them, and mix with curd. Apply this paste to your scalp to promote hair growth
Curd and Fenugreek
Blend a banana with curd and apply as a hair mask. This combination works well for softening hair
Curd and Banana
Mix curd with a beaten egg and apply to your hair. This provides a protein boost and strengthens hair
Curd and Egg
Combine curd with aloe vera gel and apply to your scalp and hair. This soothes the scalp and hydrates hair
Curd and Aloe Vera
Curd and Tea Tree Oil
Add a few drops of tea tree oil to curd and apply to your scalp. This helps in cleansing the scalp and reducing itchiness
Mix curd with hibiscus powder and apply as a hair mask. This helps in reducing hair fall and adding volume
Curd and Hibiscus Powder
