Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

july 14, 2024

10 ways to approach the guy you like

Approach him with a genuine smile to convey friendliness and warmth

Start with a Smile

Image: Freepik

Begin by striking up a casual conversation about a shared interest or something happening around you. Keep it light and easygoing to make him feel comfortable

Initiate Casual Conversation

Image: Freepik

Offer a sincere compliment about something you genuinely admire about him, whether it's his sense of humor, style, or a recent accomplishment

Compliment Him

Image: Freepik

Look for common interests or experiences you both share, such as hobbies, favorite movies, or places you've traveled

Find Common Ground

Image: Freepik

Encourage conversation by asking open-ended questions that require more than a simple yes or no answer

Ask Open-Ended Questions

Image: Freepik

Be yourself and let your personality shine through. Authenticity is attractive and helps build trust and rapport. Don't try to be someone you're not to impress him

Image: Freepik

Be Authentic

Listen actively to what he says, maintain eye contact, and show genuine interest in his thoughts and opinions. Make an effort to engage with what he's saying

Show Interest in Him

Image: Freepik

Approach him with confidence and a positive attitude. Confidence is attractive and can make a big impression. Even if you're nervous, try to exude self-assurance and optimism

Be Confident and Positive

Image: Freepik

If the conversation is going well, don't be afraid to suggest hanging out together sometime

Suggest Hanging Out

Image: Freepik

Asking for help or advice is a great way to initiate a conversation and show that you value his opinion

Ask for Help or Advice

Image: Freepik

