Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
july 14, 2024
10 ways to approach the guy you like
Approach him with a genuine smile to convey friendliness and warmth
Start with a Smile
Image: Freepik
Begin by striking up a casual conversation about a shared interest or something happening around you. Keep it light and easygoing to make him feel comfortable
Initiate Casual Conversation
Image: Freepik
Offer a sincere compliment about something you genuinely admire about him, whether it's his sense of humor, style, or a recent accomplishment
Compliment Him
Image: Freepik
Look for common interests or experiences you both share, such as hobbies, favorite movies, or places you've traveled
Find Common Ground
Image: Freepik
Encourage conversation by asking open-ended questions that require more than a simple yes or no answer
Ask Open-Ended Questions
Image: Freepik
Be yourself and let your personality shine through. Authenticity is attractive and helps build trust and rapport. Don't try to be someone you're not to impress him
Image: Freepik
Be Authentic
Listen actively to what he says, maintain eye contact, and show genuine interest in his thoughts and opinions. Make an effort to engage with what he's saying
Show Interest in Him
Image: Freepik
Approach him with confidence and a positive attitude. Confidence is attractive and can make a big impression. Even if you're nervous, try to exude self-assurance and optimism
Be Confident and Positive
Image: Freepik
If the conversation is going well, don't be afraid to suggest hanging out together sometime
Suggest Hanging Out
Image: Freepik
Asking for help or advice is a great way to initiate a conversation and show that you value his opinion
Ask for Help or Advice
Image: Freepik
