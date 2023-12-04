Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
DecembeR 04, 2023
10 ways to ask a girl out through text
What are you up to later this week? Want to grab a drink on Friday or Saturday?
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Hey, I’ve been really busy with a work project lately, but I’d love to go out to dinner when things settle down. Free next week?
#2
Image Source: Pexels
I’m headed to see that new film releasing this weekend, want to join?
#3
Image Source: Pexels
You said you like vegan food? There’s this new place that just opened around the corner, want to check it out this weekend?
#4
Image Source: Pexels
I’ve really enjoyed getting to know you better. Any chance you’d be interested in grabbing dinner or a glass of wine later next week?
#5
Image Source: Pexels
My friend is getting married next month, and I’d love to have you come as my date if you’re interested
#6
Image Source: Pexels
So, you said you haven’t been to that art gallery on Main Street? It’s really cool, I’d love to be your tour guide there next week if you’re free!
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Wanted to see you in person, Are you free tonight?
#8
Image Source: Pexels
Congrats on your new achievement, let’s go out and celebrate some time!
#9
Image Source: Pexels
I remember you telling me about getting stressed with your workload, I have planned for a cruise night next week. Joining?
#10
Image Source: Pexels
