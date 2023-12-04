Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

DecembeR 04, 2023

10 ways to ask a girl out through text

What are you up to later this week? Want to grab a drink on Friday or Saturday? 

#1 

Image Source: Pexels

Hey, I’ve been really busy with a work project lately, but I’d love to go out to dinner when things settle down. Free next week?

#2

Image Source: Pexels

I’m headed to see that new film releasing this weekend, want to join?

#3

Image Source: Pexels

You said you like vegan food? There’s this new place that just opened around the corner, want to check it out this weekend?

#4

Image Source: Pexels

I’ve really enjoyed getting to know you better. Any chance you’d be interested in grabbing dinner or a glass of wine later next week?

#5

Image Source: Pexels

My friend is getting married next month, and I’d love to have you come as my date if you’re interested

#6

Image Source: Pexels

So, you said you haven’t been to that art gallery on Main Street? It’s really cool, I’d love to be your tour guide there next week if you’re free! 

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Wanted to see you in person, Are you free tonight? 

#8

Image Source: Pexels

Congrats on your new achievement, let’s go out and celebrate some time!

#9

Image Source: Pexels

I remember you telling me about getting stressed with your workload, I have planned for a cruise night next week. Joining? 

#10

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here