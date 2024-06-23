Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
june 23, 2024
10 Ways to ask ‘Are you single’?
Are you seeing anyone right now?
#1
Is there someone special in your life?
#2
Are you currently in a relationship?
#3
Do you have a partner?
#4
Are you dating anyone?
#5
Are you available?
#6
Do you have a significant other?
#7
Is your heart taken?
#8
Are you free to date?
#9
Are you engaged?
#10
