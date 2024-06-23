Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

june 23, 2024

10 Ways to ask ‘Are you single’? 

Are you seeing anyone right now?

#1

Image Source: Pexels

Is there someone special in your life?

#2

Image Source: Pexels

Are you currently in a relationship?

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Do you have a partner?

#4

Image Source: Pexels

Are you dating anyone?

#5

Image Source: Pexels

Are you available?

Image Source: Pexels

#6

Do you have a significant other?

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Is your heart taken?

#8

Image Source: Pexels

Are you free to date?

#9

Image Source: Pexels

Are you engaged?

#10

Image Source: Pexels

