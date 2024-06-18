Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
JUNE 18, 2024
10 ways to ask for day off
I need a personal day today
#1
I'd like to take today off
#2
Can I use a vacation day today?
#3
I need to take care of some personal business today
#4
I'm not feeling well; I need today off
#5
May I have today off, please?
#6
I need a mental health day today
#7
I'd appreciate today off to recharge
#8
May I be excused from work today?
#9
#10
Can I take a break today?
