JUNE 18, 2024

10 ways to ask for day off


I need a personal day today

#1

 I'd like to take today off

#2

Can I use a vacation day today? 

#3

I need to take care of some personal business today

#4

I'm not feeling well; I need today off

#5

 May I have today off, please? 

#6

I need a mental health day today

#7

 I'd appreciate today off to recharge

#8

May I be excused from work today? 

#9

#10

Can I take a break today?

