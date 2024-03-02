Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 02, 2024
10 Ways to ask How Are You
How have you been?
#1
Image Source: Freepik
What’s new with you?
#2
Image Source: Freepik
How’s everything going?
#3
Image Source: Freepik
What’s the latest buzz in your world?
#4
Image Source: Freepik
What’s going on with you?
Image Source: Freepik
#5
How do you do?
#6
Image Source: Freepik
How are things going?
#7
Image Source: Freepik
What are you up to?
#8
Image Source: Freepik
#9
Image Source: Freepik
Is anything interesting happening in your life lately?
How are you holding up?
#10
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.