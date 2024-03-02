Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

March 02, 2024

10 Ways to ask How Are You

How have you been?

#1

What’s new with you?

#2

How’s everything going?

#3

What’s the latest buzz in your world?

#4

What’s going on with you?

#5

How do you do?

#6

How are things going?

#7

What are you up to?

#8

#9

Is anything interesting happening in your life lately?

How are you holding up?

 #10

