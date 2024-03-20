Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 20, 2024
10 ways to avoid argument
Figure out what’s bothering you and how it affects you, like is it causing you stress or overthinking?
Consider the issue
Use gentle language that explains your feelings without blaming the other person, they might not realize the impact of their actions
Avoid accusations
Prepare to listen to the other person’s perspective and respond calmly to their words
Practice listening
Before talking to the person directly talk to a trusted person who can listen or understand without judging
Vent to a trusted person
Choose a time when both of you can talk calmly and have time to discuss the problem, avoid discussing it when either of you is rushed or angry
Consider timing
Talking in person is usually best for working towards a solution, be prepared for their reaction which can even be a surprise or embarrassment
Face-to-face communication
If face-to-face is difficult, then use polite words to give the person a clear understanding of your perspective
Use written-communication wisely
Problems take time to solve. Don’t expect everything to be resolved in one conversation, give each other time to respond
Be patient
Stay calm
Even if the other person reacts badly, try to stay calm, getting angry won’t help
Some people don’t react well when they feel pressured, give them time to think over the matter
Give them space
