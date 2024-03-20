Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 20, 2024

10 ways to avoid argument

Figure out what’s bothering you and how it affects you, like is it causing you stress or overthinking?

Consider the issue

Image Source: Freepik

Use gentle language that explains your feelings without blaming the other person, they might not realize the impact of their actions

Avoid accusations

Image Source: Freepik

Prepare to listen to the other person’s perspective and respond calmly to their words

Practice listening

Image Source: Freepik

Before talking to the person directly talk to a trusted person who can listen or understand without judging 

Vent to a trusted person

Image Source: Freepik

Choose a time when both of you can talk calmly and have time to discuss the problem, avoid discussing it when either of you is rushed or angry

Image Source: Freepik

Consider timing

Talking in person is usually best for working towards a solution, be prepared for their reaction which can even be a surprise or embarrassment 

Face-to-face communication

Image Source: Freepik

If face-to-face is difficult, then use polite words to give the person a clear understanding of your perspective

Use written-communication wisely

Image Source: Freepik

Problems take time to solve. Don’t expect everything to be resolved in one conversation, give each other time to respond

Be patient

Image Source: Pexels

Stay calm

Image Source: Pexels

Even if the other person reacts badly, try to stay calm, getting angry won’t help 

Some people don’t react well when they feel pressured, give them time to think over the matter

Give them space

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here