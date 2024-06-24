Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
june 24, 2024
10 Ways to be a confident person
Be calm
#1
Maintain your dignity
#2
Patience is highly necessary
#3
Maintain your sitting posture
#4
Be prepared for any situation
#5
Never ever look down upon someone
#6
Always talk with subtle eye contact
#7
Speak only if you're well aware of the topic
#8
Don't interrupt and always wait for your turn
#9
Always keep a formal and polite vocabulary in mind
#10
