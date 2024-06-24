Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

june 24, 2024

10 Ways to be a confident person

Be calm

#1

Image Source: Pexels

Maintain your dignity

#2

Image Source: Pexels

Patience is highly necessary

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Maintain your sitting posture

#4

Image Source: Pexels

Be prepared for any situation

#5

Image Source: Pexels

Never ever look down upon someone

Image Source: Pexels

#6

Always talk with subtle eye contact

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Speak only if you're well aware of the topic

#8

Image Source: Pexels

Don't interrupt and always wait for your turn 

#9

Image Source: Pexels

Always keep a formal and polite vocabulary in mind

#10

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here