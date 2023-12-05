Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

December 05, 2023

10 ways to be romantic in relationship

Tell them you love them, often

#1

Image Source: Pexels 

Write a love letter reminding your partner of all the reasons you love them

#2

Image Source: Pexels 

After you get to the end of a day together, tell your partner the things you liked most about the day together

#3

Image Source: Pexels 

Reminisce about your fondest memories together bring up specific details about your partner and the way you felt about them in those moments

#4

Image Source: Pexels 

Surprise your partner at work with a homemade lunch or meal from their favorite restaurant

#5

Image Source: Pexels 

If they like physical touch, touch your partner when you talk to them: Rest your hand on their knee, rub their arm, or hold hands

#6

Image Source: Pexels 

Get creative with how you express your love: Use metaphors, reference past memories, and go beyond just "I love you”

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Make your partner coffee, tea, or their preferred drink in the morning before they even get up 

#8

Image Source: Pexels 

When they're talking to you, really listen—put away any tech, make eye contact, and fully engage in the conversation

#9

Image Source: Pexels 

Don't fall asleep after sex—instead, cuddle and tell your partner what you liked about your sexual experience 

#10

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here