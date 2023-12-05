Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
December 05, 2023
10 ways to be romantic in relationship
Tell them you love them, often
Write a love letter reminding your partner of all the reasons you love them
After you get to the end of a day together, tell your partner the things you liked most about the day together
Reminisce about your fondest memories together bring up specific details about your partner and the way you felt about them in those moments
Surprise your partner at work with a homemade lunch or meal from their favorite restaurant
If they like physical touch, touch your partner when you talk to them: Rest your hand on their knee, rub their arm, or hold hands
Get creative with how you express your love: Use metaphors, reference past memories, and go beyond just "I love you”
Make your partner coffee, tea, or their preferred drink in the morning before they even get up
When they're talking to you, really listen—put away any tech, make eye contact, and fully engage in the conversation
Don't fall asleep after sex—instead, cuddle and tell your partner what you liked about your sexual experience
