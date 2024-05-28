Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

 Lifestyle

may 28, 2024

10 Ways to beat overthinking 

Decide within a specific timeframe to avoid overthinking 

Set time limits for making decisions

 Image: Pexels

Break your daily tasks and focus on taking one step at a time

Break tasks into smaller steps 

 Image: Pexels

Dedicate a few minutes each day to quiet & calm your mind 

Practice mindfulness daily

 Image: Pexels

Question negative thoughts and consider positive perspectives 

 Challenge negative thoughts

 Image: Pexels

Set boundaries on how much information you consume

Limit information intake

 Image: Pexels

Acknowledge and appreciate positive aspects of life daily

Cultivate gratitude regularly

 Image: Pexels

Regular exercise reduces stress and clears the mind 

 Engage in physical activity

 Image: Pexels

If it's a YES then "yes", if NO then it's a complete "no". Set limits to prevent overthinking and stress

 Establish clear boundaries

 Image: Pexels

Surround yourself with positivity. Stay away from negative people

 Positive Environment 

 Image: Pexels

Make sure to keep yourself busy to avoid overthinking 

Try to be busy

 Image: Pexels

