Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
may 28, 2024
10 Ways to beat overthinking
Decide within a specific timeframe to avoid overthinking
Set time limits for making decisions
Image: Pexels
Break your daily tasks and focus on taking one step at a time
Break tasks into smaller steps
Image: Pexels
Dedicate a few minutes each day to quiet & calm your mind
Practice mindfulness daily
Image: Pexels
Question negative thoughts and consider positive perspectives
Challenge negative thoughts
Image: Pexels
Set boundaries on how much information you consume
Limit information intake
Image: Pexels
Acknowledge and appreciate positive aspects of life daily
Cultivate gratitude regularly
Image: Pexels
Regular exercise reduces stress and clears the mind
Engage in physical activity
Image: Pexels
If it's a YES then "yes", if NO then it's a complete "no". Set limits to prevent overthinking and stress
Establish clear boundaries
Image: Pexels
Surround yourself with positivity. Stay away from negative people
Positive Environment
Image: Pexels
Make sure to keep yourself busy to avoid overthinking
Try to be busy
Image: Pexels
