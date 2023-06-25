Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JUNE 25, 2023
Monsoon drink recipes to try
Boil some milk, add tea leaves along with some ginger and a few pods of elaichi into a pot. Serve it in a tea cup and enjoy it with some biscuits
Adrak elaichi chai
Image: Pexels
Nothing can go wrong with coffee. Just cut a packet of instant coffee, add a few spoons of sugar and add some hot milk. Enjoy it under this chill weather
Image: Pexels
Coffee
Cut some apples, put them into a mixer until you get a fine juice, and add some raisins and a little lemon for some tanginess to it
Star apple delight
Image: Pexels
Prepare regular tea as usual, and add a few strands of peppermint leaves towards the end!
Peppermint Tea
Image: Pexels
Kesar doodh
Image: Pexels
Boil some milk, add a few spoons of sugar and some kesar strands and mix it well. It tastes amazing and also helps you sleep well
Image: Pexels
Strawberry milkshake
Add a few cups of cream milk in a mixer with a handful of strawberries and some sugar with it. Mix everything until you achieve a good consistency and serve it chilled
Boi the tea leaves with a good amount of ginger and serve it hot and fresh this monsoon
Ginger tea
Image: Pexels
Add a stick of cinnamon to your almond milk with maple syrup and a pinch of nutmeg powder. Bring it to a boil and serve it hot
Spicy almond milk
Image: Pexels
Lemon honey tea
Image: Pexels
Boil tea leaves with water and add some lemon and a few drops of honey. Bring it to a boil and serve it hot this monsoon
Image: Pexels
In a glass, scoop vanilla ice cream and pour some hot espresso over iI. Eat it or drink it as there is no wrong or right way to have affogato
Affogato
