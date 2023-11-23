Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 23, 2023

10 ways to cheer someone up

If someone is unhappy or stressed, you should take him/her on a treat to cheer up

Take him/her on a treat

A stressed person wants someone to hear him and understand his feelings, you can be that person

Lend an ear

You should console the stressed person and try to divert his mind

Console

You can share a joke to cheer him up

Tell a joke

A fun and happy prank can be useful to cheer your friend up

A Prank

If you are not physically available with the person, send him a handwritten letter and try to motivate through it

Handwritten Letter

You can take him/her on a dance party and enjoy like never before

Dance Party

Healing takes time. Just being available to your friend can sometimes work very well in cheering him up

Be there 

You should spend some quality time together and have some positive and happy talks 

Quality Time

Many times, a feel-good happy film lifts your mood in no time, you can binge watch it with your stressed friend

 Watch cinema

