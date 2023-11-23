Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 23, 2023
10 ways to cheer someone up
If someone is unhappy or stressed, you should take him/her on a treat to cheer up
Take him/her on a treat
Image Source: Pexels
A stressed person wants someone to hear him and understand his feelings, you can be that person
Lend an ear
Image Source: Pexels
You should console the stressed person and try to divert his mind
Console
Image Source: Pexels
You can share a joke to cheer him up
Tell a joke
Image Source: Pexels
A fun and happy prank can be useful to cheer your friend up
A Prank
Image Source: Pexels
If you are not physically available with the person, send him a handwritten letter and try to motivate through it
Handwritten Letter
Image Source: Pexels
You can take him/her on a dance party and enjoy like never before
Dance Party
Image Source: Pexels
Healing takes time. Just being available to your friend can sometimes work very well in cheering him up
Be there
Image Source: Pexels
You should spend some quality time together and have some positive and happy talks
Quality Time
Image Source: Pexels
Many times, a feel-good happy film lifts your mood in no time, you can binge watch it with your stressed friend
Watch cinema
Image Source: Pexels
