Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JUly 03, 2024
10 Ways to Conquer Soul-Crushing Negativity
Focus on building and celebrating small habits
#1
Image: Freepik
Let go of past mistakes and allow yourself to make new ones
Image: Freepik
#2
Give yourself permission to smile and laugh
Image: Freepik
#3
Stop saying "can't" and "won't”
#4
Image: Freepik
Challenge yourself to learn and grow
#5
Image: Freepik
Have a conversation with yourself-literally
#6
Image: Freepik
Embrace the beauty of your quirks
#7
Image: Freepik
Practice random acts of kindness
#8
Image: Freepik
Get out of your head and be in the present
#9
Image: Freepik
Frame questions of doubt in a positive light
#10
Image: Freepik
