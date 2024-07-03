Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

JUly 03, 2024

10 Ways to Conquer Soul-Crushing Negativity


Focus on building and celebrating small habits

#1

Let go of past mistakes and allow yourself to make new ones

#2

Give yourself permission to smile and laugh

#3

Stop saying "can't" and "won't”

#4

Challenge yourself to learn and grow

#5

Have a conversation with yourself-literally

#6

Embrace the beauty of your quirks

#7

Practice random acts of kindness

#8

Get out of your head and be in the present

#9

Frame questions of doubt in a positive light

#10

