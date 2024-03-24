Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 24, 2024
10 ways to consume Chia seeds
Mix chia seeds with your choice of milk (dairy or plant-based) and let it sit overnight in the fridge. Add sweeteners or flavours like vanilla or cocoa powder for extra taste
Chia Pudding
Blend chia seeds into your favourite smoothie for added texture and nutrition
Smoothies
Mix chia seeds into your overnight oats for a nutritious breakfast option
Overnight Oats
Combine chia seeds with water, lemon or lime juice, and sweetener for a refreshing drink
Chia Fresca
Add chia seeds to baked goods like muffins, bread, or cookies for a nutritional boost
Baking
Sprinkle chia seeds on top of salads or yogurt for added crunch and nutrients
Salad Toppings
Incorporate chia seeds into homemade energy bars for a healthy snack option
Energy Bars
Make a healthier version of jam by mixing chia seeds with mashed fruit and sweetener
Chia Jam
Chia Crackers
Make homemade crackers with chia seeds, whole grains, and spices for a nutritious snack
Simply soak chia seeds in water and drink it for a quick and easy way to consume them
Chia Water
