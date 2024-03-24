Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 24, 2024

10 ways to consume Chia seeds

Mix chia seeds with your choice of milk (dairy or plant-based) and let it sit overnight in the fridge. Add sweeteners or flavours like vanilla or cocoa powder for extra taste

Chia Pudding

Image Source: pexels

 Blend chia seeds into your favourite smoothie for added texture and nutrition

Smoothies

Image Source: pexels

Mix chia seeds into your overnight oats for a nutritious breakfast option

Overnight Oats 

Image Source: pexels

Combine chia seeds with water, lemon or lime juice, and sweetener for a refreshing drink

Chia Fresca

Image Source: pexels

Add chia seeds to baked goods like muffins, bread, or cookies for a nutritional boost

Image Source: pexels

Baking

Sprinkle chia seeds on top of salads or yogurt for added crunch and nutrients

Salad Toppings

Image Source: pexels

Incorporate chia seeds into homemade energy bars for a healthy snack option

Energy Bars

Image Source: pexels

Make a healthier version of jam by mixing chia seeds with mashed fruit and sweetener

Chia Jam

Image Source: pexels

 Chia Crackers

Image Source: pexels

Make homemade crackers with chia seeds, whole grains, and spices for a nutritious snack

Simply soak chia seeds in water and drink it for a quick and easy way to consume them

Chia Water

Image Source: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here