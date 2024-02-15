Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 15, 2024
10 ways to consume Sunflower seeds
Simply eat them raw as a quick and nutritious snack
Raw Snacking:
Image: pexels
Mix sunflower seeds with other nuts, dried fruits, and chocolate chips to create a delicious trail mix
Trail Mix:
Image: pexels
Sprinkle sunflower seeds on top of salads for added crunch and flavour
Salad Topping:
Image: pexels
Incorporate sunflower seeds into bread, muffin, or cookie recipes for added texture and nutrition
Baking:
Image: pexels
Blend sunflower seeds into smoothies for a creamy texture and extra protein
Smoothie Addition:
Image: pexels
Add sunflower seeds to homemade granola for a nutritious breakfast or snack option
Granola:
Image: pexels
Use sunflower seeds as a substitute for pine nuts in pesto recipes for a nutty flavour
Pesto:
Image: pexels
Layer yogurt, fruits, and sunflower seeds in a glass for a nutritious and satisfying parfait
Yogurt Parfait:
Image: pexels
Sprinkle sunflower seeds on top of stir-fried vegetables or noodles for added crunch
Stir-fry:
Image: pexels
Blend sunflower seeds with nutritional yeast, garlic, and lemon juice to make a dairy-free cheese spread or sauce
Dairy-free Cheese:
Image: pexels
