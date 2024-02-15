Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 15, 2024

10 ways to consume Sunflower seeds

Simply eat them raw as a quick and nutritious snack

Raw Snacking: 

Mix sunflower seeds with other nuts, dried fruits, and chocolate chips to create a delicious trail mix

Trail Mix: 

Sprinkle sunflower seeds on top of salads for added crunch and flavour 

Salad Topping: 

Incorporate sunflower seeds into bread, muffin, or cookie recipes for added texture and nutrition

Baking: 

Blend sunflower seeds into smoothies for a creamy texture and extra protein

Smoothie Addition: 

 Add sunflower seeds to homemade granola for a nutritious breakfast or snack option

 Granola:

Use sunflower seeds as a substitute for pine nuts in pesto recipes for a nutty flavour

Pesto: 

Layer yogurt, fruits, and sunflower seeds in a glass for a nutritious and satisfying parfait

Yogurt Parfait: 

Sprinkle sunflower seeds on top of stir-fried vegetables or noodles for added crunch

Stir-fry: 

Blend sunflower seeds with nutritional yeast, garlic, and lemon juice to make a dairy-free cheese spread or sauce

 Dairy-free Cheese:

