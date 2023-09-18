Heading 3

Kankana Das

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 18, 2023

10 ways to deal with Sagittarian

Sagittarians are all about the thrill of the chase. Don't be an open book. Let them pry a little and they will love it.

Image: Pexels 

Be a bit mysterious

Have fun with your Sagittarius friends or partner. A stereotypical Sagittarius will not be the type that wants to sit, so keep it light and fun 

Go out 

Image: Pexels 

Take things slow

Image: Pexels 

When it comes to a relationship, Sagittarius prefers to take things slow. Explore every inch of each other in personality over time

They love the thrill of the chase so keep on flirting with them so they remember that rush

Be flirtatious

Image: Pexels 

Pay attention to your look

Image: Pexels 

Generally Sagittarius prefers their significant other to be well-groomed, smelling great, and looking like all dressed up for special dates 

Sagittarians love to travel. To have established connection with your Sag partner, plan a trip, it could be a small trip or a week long trip

Plan trips

Image: Pexels 

They have no problem with how they are and they won't prefer to change themselves for anyone

Don't expect changes

Image: Pexels 

You have to be clever in order to keep up with a Sagittarius. Stay up-to-date about current events and pop culture because they love to laugh and indulge in some thought provoking conversations 


Image: Pexels 

Be clever

They love surprises. To avoid their penchant for boredom, keep the little surprises coming in and make sure to surprise them in different ways

Surprise your Sagittarius partner

Image: Pexels 

Sagittarius loves to be with someone who's just as open to exploring as they are. There is no limit to adventure and adding facets to your personality will make you more interesting to your Sagittarius partner 

Seek adventure

Image: Pexels 

