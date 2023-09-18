10 ways to deal with Sagittarian

Sagittarians are all about the thrill of the chase. Don't be an open book. Let them pry a little and they will love it.
Be a bit mysterious
Have fun with your Sagittarius friends or partner. A stereotypical Sagittarius will not be the type that wants to sit, so keep it light and fun
Go out
Take things slow
When it comes to a relationship, Sagittarius prefers to take things slow. Explore every inch of each other in personality over time
They love the thrill of the chase so keep on flirting with them so they remember that rush
Be flirtatious
Pay attention to your look
Generally Sagittarius prefers their significant other to be well-groomed, smelling great, and looking like all dressed up for special dates
Sagittarians love to travel. To have established connection with your Sag partner, plan a trip, it could be a small trip or a week long trip
Plan trips
They have no problem with how they are and they won't prefer to change themselves for anyone
Don't expect changes
You have to be clever in order to keep up with a Sagittarius. Stay up-to-date about current events and pop culture because they love to laugh and indulge in some thought provoking conversations
Be clever
They love surprises. To avoid their penchant for boredom, keep the little surprises coming in and make sure to surprise them in different ways
Surprise your Sagittarius partner
Sagittarius loves to be with someone who's just as open to exploring as they are. There is no limit to adventure and adding facets to your personality will make you more interesting to your Sagittarius partner