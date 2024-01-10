Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
January 10, 2024
10 ways to deal with toxic friends
The first step is to identify whether or not you are in a toxic relationship. Assess your past relationships and build self-confidence. Plan a strategy to deal with it
Identify the toxicit
Set boundaries and effectively tell your friend what you will and will not tolerate. Talk about their bad behavior against you and warn them to not disrespect you
Limit Boundaries
Whenever they start any negative talk, try to divert the topic of discussion or make an excuse to walk away
No Negative Talk
It's crucial to voice your mind and stand up for yourself. Do not let your friend walk all over you. If they're constantly asking you for favors or money, it's okay to say no
Don't Be a Doormat
Walking away from the friendship is okay if the toxic behavior continues. It is painful to please a toxic persona, and it will leave you exhausted
Don't Be Afraid to Walk Away
If you're struggling to deal with a toxic friend, seeking support from others is essential. You must talk to a trusted friend or family member
Seek Support
Toxic friendships are common in today’s time. Many people have been in your shoes. Don't feel like you're the only one dealing with this
Remember That You're Not Alone
Focusing on positive people helps you gain strength. Spend time with other friends who make you feel good about yourself
Surround Yourself with Positive People
Take Care of Yourself
Ensure you get good sleep, eat healthy foods, and exercise. Taking care of yourself and exercising will help you come out of stress
It's important to remember that you can overcome this. With time and support, you can heal from the damage that has been done
Don't Give up Hope
