Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

January 10, 2024

10 ways to deal with toxic friends

The first step is to identify whether or not you are in a toxic relationship. Assess your past relationships and build self-confidence. Plan a strategy to deal with it

Identify the toxicit

Image Source: Pexels

Set boundaries and effectively tell your friend what you will and will not tolerate. Talk about their bad behavior against you and warn them to not disrespect you 

Limit Boundaries 

Image Source: Pexels

Whenever they start any negative talk, try to divert the topic of discussion or make an excuse to walk away 

No Negative Talk

Image Source: Pexels

It's crucial to voice your mind and stand up for yourself. Do not let your friend walk all over you. If they're constantly asking you for favors or money, it's okay to say no 

Don't Be a Doormat

Image Source: Pexels

Walking away from the friendship is okay if the toxic behavior continues. It is painful to please a toxic persona, and it will leave you exhausted

Image Source: Pexels

Don't Be Afraid to Walk Away

If you're struggling to deal with a toxic friend, seeking support from others is essential. You must talk to a trusted friend or family member

Seek Support

Image Source: Pexels

Toxic friendships are common in today’s time. Many people have been in your shoes. Don't feel like you're the only one dealing with this

Remember That You're Not Alone

Image Source: Pexels

Focusing on positive people helps you gain strength. Spend time with other friends who make you feel good about yourself

Surround Yourself with Positive People

Image Source: Pexels

Take Care of Yourself

Image Source: Pexels

Ensure you get good sleep, eat healthy foods, and exercise. Taking care of yourself and exercising will help you come out of stress

It's important to remember that you can overcome this. With time and support, you can heal from the damage that has been done

Don't Give up Hope

Image Source: Pexels

