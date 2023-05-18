Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

lifestyle

mAY 18, 2023

10 ways to depuff face in the morning

Image- Pexels

The face is puffy in morning so splashing cold water will constrict blood vessels and look less puffy

Splash cold water

Image- Pexels

While sleeping, the face is idle and there is no blood circulation so massage is necessary. A face roller or Gua-sha can be used

Massage your face

Image- Pexels

Put 2 chilled spoons on your eyes which will reduce the morning face swelling

Chilled spoons

Image- Pexels

The most used tip by major celebrities. The under eye sheet cleanses the pores and rejuvenates the skin

Under eye patches

Image- Pexels

Take a bowl filled with cold water and ice cubes. Dip your face in the water for multiple times. This is the easiest and quickest way to depuff

Ice Dip

Image- Pexels

If dipping face in cold water is too harsh than take a ice cube wrapped in a cloth and massage over your face

Ice pack

Image- Pexels

It is necessary to have at least 7 hours of sleep. Sleep deprivation causes puffed up face

Adequate sleep

Image- Pexels

It is advised to sleep on your back rather than on your sides. Also use a soft, comforting pillows

Sleep on the back

Image- Pexels

It is necessary to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water for hydration 

Adequate water intake

Image- Pexels

The information provided is general and professional advice to be taken incase of any allergies or side effects

Disclaimer

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here