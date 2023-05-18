mAY 18, 2023
10 ways to depuff face in the morning
Image- Pexels
The face is puffy in morning so splashing cold water will constrict blood vessels and look less puffy
Splash cold water
Image- Pexels
While sleeping, the face is idle and there is no blood circulation so massage is necessary. A face roller or Gua-sha can be used
Massage your face
Image- Pexels
Put 2 chilled spoons on your eyes which will reduce the morning face swelling
Chilled spoons
Image- Pexels
The most used tip by major celebrities. The under eye sheet cleanses the pores and rejuvenates the skin
Under eye patches
Image- Pexels
Take a bowl filled with cold water and ice cubes. Dip your face in the water for multiple times. This is the easiest and quickest way to depuff
Ice Dip
Image- Pexels
If dipping face in cold water is too harsh than take a ice cube wrapped in a cloth and massage over your face
Ice pack
Image- Pexels
It is necessary to have at least 7 hours of sleep. Sleep deprivation causes puffed up face
Adequate sleep
Image- Pexels
It is advised to sleep on your back rather than on your sides. Also use a soft, comforting pillows
Sleep on the back
Image- Pexels
It is necessary to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water for hydration
Adequate water intake
Image- Pexels
The information provided is general and professional advice to be taken incase of any allergies or side effects
Disclaimer
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.