Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

june 1, 2024

10 ways to develop growth mindset

Be aware of your current mindset. How do you talk to yourself when you face a challenge?

Self-awareness

See failure as an opportunity to learn and grow. Instead of saying "I can't do this", say “I'm not good at it yet, but I can learn”

Reframe failure

Pay attention to how successful people think and act. Learn from their experiences and apply what you learn in your own life

Learn from others

Focus on the effort you put in rather than the outcome. Celebrate your hard work and perseverance

Effort over outcome

Step outside of your comfort zone and challenge yourself. Growth happens outside of your comfort zone

Embrace challenges

Use growth mindset language in your self-talk. Instead of saying "I am bad at this", say "I am still learning it”

Growth mindset language

Develop grit

Don't give up easily. Develop the perseverance to keep going even when things get tough

Having a strong sense of purpose can help you stay motivated and keep moving forward

Find a purpose

Focus on the learning and growth process, not just the end goal

Value your journey

Set goals that challenge you to learn and improve, not just maintain the status quo

Set growth goals

