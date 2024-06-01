Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
june 1, 2024
10 ways to develop growth mindset
Be aware of your current mindset. How do you talk to yourself when you face a challenge?
Self-awareness
Image: Freepik
See failure as an opportunity to learn and grow. Instead of saying "I can't do this", say “I'm not good at it yet, but I can learn”
Reframe failure
Image: Freepik
Pay attention to how successful people think and act. Learn from their experiences and apply what you learn in your own life
Learn from others
Image: Freepik
Focus on the effort you put in rather than the outcome. Celebrate your hard work and perseverance
Effort over outcome
Image: Freepik
Step outside of your comfort zone and challenge yourself. Growth happens outside of your comfort zone
Embrace challenges
Image: Freepik
Use growth mindset language in your self-talk. Instead of saying "I am bad at this", say "I am still learning it”
Growth mindset language
Image: Freepik
Develop grit
Image: Freepik
Don't give up easily. Develop the perseverance to keep going even when things get tough
Having a strong sense of purpose can help you stay motivated and keep moving forward
Find a purpose
Image: Freepik
Focus on the learning and growth process, not just the end goal
Value your journey
Image: Freepik
Set goals that challenge you to learn and improve, not just maintain the status quo
Set growth goals
Image: Freepik
