Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 24, 2024
10 Ways To Earn Someone's Trust
Fulfill what you promise. Don't over-promise
#1
Image Source: pexels
Be clear about your commitments and commit only when you are sure
#2
Image Source: pexels
Show your vulnerability. Don't shy away from being vulnerable
#3
Image Source: pexels
Be loyal not just in front of them but behind their backs too
#4
Image Source: pexels
Listen actively while you communicate with someone. Listen with the intent to understand
Image Source: pexels
#5
Serve people selflessly. It makes them feel accepted
#6
Image Source: pexels
Be accountable by taking responsibility for your mistakes
#7
Image Source: pexels
Don't just say with your words, take consistent actions
#8
Image Source: pexels
#9
Image Source: pexels
Don't take people for granted. Value the ones who care about you
Talk about the things that matter. Show them you care about the relationship
#10
Image Source: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.