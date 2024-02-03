Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 3, 2024

10 ways to eat oats

Kickstart your day by soaking oats overnight in yogurt and topping them with a colorful assortment of fresh fruits for a refreshing and nutritious breakfast

Overnight Oats with Fruit Medley

Transform oats into savory pancakes by blending them with herbs, spices, and vegetables. Serve with a dollop of Greek yogurt or your favorite salsa for a satisfying meal

Savory Oat Pancakes

Blend oats into your morning smoothie for added fiber and texture. Pour the smoothie into a bowl and top with granola, nuts, and sliced fruits for a delightful and wholesome bowl

Oatmeal Smoothie Bowl

Swap traditional flour with homemade oat flour to create a nutritious, gluten-free pizza crust. Top with your favorite sauce, veggies, and cheese for a guilt-free pizza night

Oat Flour Pizza Crust

Mix oats with seasoned ground meat or plant-based alternatives to create a hearty stuffing for bell peppers. Bake until tender, and enjoy a balanced and flavorful meal

Oat-Stuffed Peppers

Bake delicious and fiber-packed oat bran muffins with dried fruits, nuts, or seeds for a portable and nutritious snack or breakfast option

Oat Bran Muffins

Layer oats with yogurt and a medley of fresh berries to create a visually appealing and nutritious parfait. Drizzle with honey for a touch of sweetness

Oat and Berry Parfait

Combine oats with nut butter, honey, and your favorite mix-ins to craft no-bake energy bites. Perfect for a quick snack or a pre-workout boost

Oat Energy Bites

Cook oats in a savory broth with mushrooms, onions, and Parmesan cheese for a comforting and wholesome take on classic risotto

Savory Oat Risotto

Boost the nutritional content of your favorite lentil soup by stirring in rolled oats. The oats contribute thickness and additional fiber to this hearty, comforting dish

Oat and Lentil Soup

