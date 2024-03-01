Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 01, 2024

10 ways to end one-sided love   

Accept and understand that the other person may not feel the same way as you did 

Accept reality

Image Source: Freepik

Set clear rules to protect yourself and give space for healing. This could mean talking less to the person and avoiding situations that intensify your feelings 

Set boundaries

Image Source: Freepik

Spend time improving yourself and doing things that make you happy

Prioritize yourself

Image Source: Freepik

Share your feelings with close friends and family who will motivate you during these tough times

Seek support

Image Source: Freepik

Limit your conversations with the other person to emotionally distance yourself. Creating some distance can help you move on

Image Source: Freepik

 Limit contact

Realize you deserve someone who values and reciprocates your feelings. It's okay to let go of the idea that this person is the only source of happiness

 Embrace acceptance

Image Source: Freepik

Open yourself to the possibility of forming new friendships and relationships

 Explore new connections

Image Source: Freepik

Healing takes time, so be patient with yourself. Over time, the strong feelings will become less intense

Give time

Image Source: Freepik

 Reflect and learn

Image Source: Freepik

Think about what you've been through. This can help you understand what you want and what's important to you in relationships

If it's hard to handle your feelings, talking to a professional can help

Counseling

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here