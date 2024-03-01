Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
March 01, 2024
10 ways to end one-sided love
Accept and understand that the other person may not feel the same way as you did
Accept reality
Image Source: Freepik
Set clear rules to protect yourself and give space for healing. This could mean talking less to the person and avoiding situations that intensify your feelings
Set boundaries
Image Source: Freepik
Spend time improving yourself and doing things that make you happy
Prioritize yourself
Image Source: Freepik
Share your feelings with close friends and family who will motivate you during these tough times
Seek support
Image Source: Freepik
Limit your conversations with the other person to emotionally distance yourself. Creating some distance can help you move on
Image Source: Freepik
Limit contact
Realize you deserve someone who values and reciprocates your feelings. It's okay to let go of the idea that this person is the only source of happiness
Embrace acceptance
Image Source: Freepik
Open yourself to the possibility of forming new friendships and relationships
Explore new connections
Image Source: Freepik
Healing takes time, so be patient with yourself. Over time, the strong feelings will become less intense
Give time
Image Source: Freepik
Reflect and learn
Image Source: Freepik
Think about what you've been through. This can help you understand what you want and what's important to you in relationships
If it's hard to handle your feelings, talking to a professional can help
Counseling
Image Source: Freepik
