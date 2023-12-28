Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle 

December 28, 2023

10 Ways To express Love Without Saying 

Asking, “Did you get home safe?”

#1

Image Source: Pexels

Celebrating their highs and consoling them in their lows 

#2

Image Source: Pexels

Giving them a sweet nickname 

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Sending them Love songs 

#4

Image Source: Pexels

Using cute terms to refer to them

Image Source: Pexels

 #5

Wanting to touch them in a good manner 

#6

Image Source: Pexels

Using lovey-dovey GIFs while chatting with them 

 #7

Image Source: Pexels

Sharing your secrets with them

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

Listening to what they have to say

Sending them daily affirmations and holding hands while talking 

#10

Image Source: Pexels

