Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
December 28, 2023
10 Ways To express Love Without Saying
Asking, “Did you get home safe?”
#1
Celebrating their highs and consoling them in their lows
#2
Giving them a sweet nickname
#3
Sending them Love songs
#4
Using cute terms to refer to them
#5
Wanting to touch them in a good manner
#6
Using lovey-dovey GIFs while chatting with them
#7
Sharing your secrets with them
#8
#9
Listening to what they have to say
Sending them daily affirmations and holding hands while talking
#10
