Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 11, 2023

10 ways to find your weaknesses

Observing thoughts can enable you to incorporate with negative image of your mind and helps to positively transform it

Watch your thoughts 

Image Source: Pexels 

You will be able learn more about your true perspectives and opinions with this step

Self-awareness

Image Source: Pexels 

Being honest about the feelings is an incredible way to find out the fragility of the actions

Take an honest look

Image Source: Pexels 

An everyday routine about the actions and accomplishment can trigger your thought about things you might be missing in your life

Write a daily routine

Image Source: Pexels 

Keeping a track of the establishment and failures are the profound way to identify the weak points

Channel what's working and not working 

Image Source: Pexels 

Sometimes an outsider can see the things which you might overlook

Acquire Feedbacks 

Image Source: Pexels 

This process can immaculately help in finding out the impact of feelings in life, thus you can eliminate some according to your benefits

Keep a list of things as per feelings 

Image Source: Pexels 

Challenge yourself 

Image Source: Pexels 

Challenging yourself can be extremely beneficial in highlighting the parts you need to work on more

Write down the rules of your preference and see if it makes sense or not. In terms of the latter, rewrite it with a pertinent amendment 

Make rules of your preference

Image Source: Pexels 

Consult an expert in case you're unable to figure it out on your own

Talk to a professional 

Image Source: Pexels 

