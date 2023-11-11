Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 11, 2023
10 ways to find your weaknesses
Observing thoughts can enable you to incorporate with negative image of your mind and helps to positively transform it
Watch your thoughts
Image Source: Pexels
You will be able learn more about your true perspectives and opinions with this step
Self-awareness
Image Source: Pexels
Being honest about the feelings is an incredible way to find out the fragility of the actions
Take an honest look
Image Source: Pexels
An everyday routine about the actions and accomplishment can trigger your thought about things you might be missing in your life
Write a daily routine
Image Source: Pexels
Keeping a track of the establishment and failures are the profound way to identify the weak points
Channel what's working and not working
Image Source: Pexels
Sometimes an outsider can see the things which you might overlook
Acquire Feedbacks
Image Source: Pexels
This process can immaculately help in finding out the impact of feelings in life, thus you can eliminate some according to your benefits
Keep a list of things as per feelings
Image Source: Pexels
Challenge yourself
Image Source: Pexels
Challenging yourself can be extremely beneficial in highlighting the parts you need to work on more
Write down the rules of your preference and see if it makes sense or not. In terms of the latter, rewrite it with a pertinent amendment
Make rules of your preference
Image Source: Pexels
Consult an expert in case you're unable to figure it out on your own
Talk to a professional
Image Source: Pexels
