Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
MAY 09, 2024
10 ways to Get a Guy to Ask You Out
Believe in yourself and act confidently around him, which makes you naturally attractive
Exude confidence
Share a laugh over his jokes to make him feel good and create a joyful atmosphere
Laugh at his jokes
Showcase your talents and skills, like organizing or entertaining to impress him
Focus on your strengths
Discuss what you love and hate to help him know you better and plan dates you’ll enjoy
Talk about your likes and dislikes
Avoid hiding your feelings by being overly sassy or rude, as it could push him away
Don’t try to embarrass him
Stand your ground and show strength if he tries to dominate, ensuring he respects you
Don’t let him overpower you
Occasionally skip gatherings to give him space to miss your presence and think about you
Allow him to miss you
Identify topics he is excited about during conversations and engage more on those to deepen your bond
Find a common interest
Be you
Let him see you enjoying your hobbies or passions, which makes you more alluring and fun to be around
Maintain eye contact a bit longer to signal interest and strengthen your connection
Hold your eye contact
