Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
March 15, 2024
10 Ways to get him to propose
Men are sensitive and responsible when it comes to their family, so become closer to his family and show that you are family-oriented woman
Get trust of his family
Image Source: Pexels
Married persons can let your beau know about how life changes after getting wed and make him understand that he doesn’t have to get worried
Hang out with married friends
Image Source: Pexels
When a man trusts you, he is likely to see his future with you and that’s one of the important aspects that can make him propose to you
Gain his trust
Image Source: Pexels
Instead of being a clingy girlfriend, try being a wife material to him so that he could see a reliable future partner in you
Be invested not desperate
Image Source: Pexels
Rather than going straight and asking him to propose to you, start dropping hints
Image Source: Pexels
Drop hints
You can set the scene for him and give him the perfect opportunity to pop the question during a romantic trip
Romantic trip
Image Source: Pexels
Try talking to him about his dream wedding and life partner. You can even give a timeframe but avoid pushing it too hard
Mention your dream wedding
Image Source: Pexels
Avoid becoming envious before you speak with him. The relationship should be built on trust
Avoid jealousy
Image Source: Pexels
Make his mom your BFF
Image Source: Pexels
Have a heart-to-heart conversation with his mother and ensure a good relationship with her. Later, allow her to take care of the heavy lifting
If your man sees you financially matured enough to handle situations, he is likely to pop up with the marriage proposal before you
Financially responsible
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.