Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

March 15, 2024

10 Ways to get him to propose

Men are sensitive and responsible when it comes to their family, so become closer to his family and show that you are family-oriented woman

Get trust of his family

Image Source: Pexels

Married persons can let your beau know about how life changes after getting wed and make him understand that he doesn’t have to get worried

Hang out with married friends

Image Source: Pexels

When a man trusts you, he is likely to see his future with you and that’s one of the important aspects that can make him propose to you

Gain his trust

Image Source: Pexels

Instead of being a clingy girlfriend, try being a wife material to him so that he could see a reliable future partner in you 

Be invested not desperate

Image Source: Pexels

Rather than going straight and asking him to propose to you, start dropping hints 

Image Source: Pexels

Drop hints

You can set the scene for him and give him the perfect opportunity to pop the question during a romantic trip

Romantic trip

Image Source: Pexels

Try talking to him about his dream wedding and life partner. You can even give a timeframe but avoid pushing it too hard

Mention your dream wedding

Image Source: Pexels

Avoid becoming envious before you speak with him. The relationship should be built on trust

Avoid jealousy

Image Source: Pexels

Make his mom your BFF

Image Source: Pexels

Have a heart-to-heart conversation with his mother and ensure a good relationship with her. Later, allow her to take care of the heavy lifting

If your man sees you financially matured enough to handle situations, he is likely to pop up with the marriage proposal before you

Financially responsible

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here