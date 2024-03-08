Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

March 08, 2024

10 ways to get over someone

Let yourself feel your feelings; don't repress them. Grieve over it

#1

Image: pexels

Realize & accept that you can't do anything about it; it is not in your control

#2

Image: pexels

For some time, get rid of things that remind you of them

#3

Image: pexels

Cut all possible communication with that person

#4

Image: pexels

Confide in your siblings or your best friend and let it out

Image: pexels

#5

Don't beg for a second chance or badmouth them

#6

Image: pexels

Structure your day, add activities, occupy yourself & do include physical activities

#7

Image: pexels

Start loving yourself, and take time to heal. It is time to be pampered

#8

Image: pexels

#9

Image: pexels

Remember, you will find the relationship that is meant to be

Rediscover your own identity and interests outside of the relationship

 #10

Image: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here