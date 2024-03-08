Heading 3
Jiya Surana
March 08, 2024
10 ways to get over someone
Let yourself feel your feelings; don't repress them. Grieve over it
#1
Image: pexels
Realize & accept that you can't do anything about it; it is not in your control
#2
Image: pexels
For some time, get rid of things that remind you of them
#3
Image: pexels
Cut all possible communication with that person
#4
Image: pexels
Confide in your siblings or your best friend and let it out
Image: pexels
#5
Don't beg for a second chance or badmouth them
#6
Image: pexels
Structure your day, add activities, occupy yourself & do include physical activities
#7
Image: pexels
Start loving yourself, and take time to heal. It is time to be pampered
#8
Image: pexels
#9
Image: pexels
Remember, you will find the relationship that is meant to be
Rediscover your own identity and interests outside of the relationship
#10
Image: pexels
