10 ways to get rid of back acne

An unhealthy diet can really affect one’s body, which also includes body acne, try eating a more plant-based diet

Eat healthily

One of the common reasons for back acne is dry skin. Start applying your regular lotion or moisturizer on your back right after you are done showering

Moisturize 

Try to use a gentle exfoliating scrub to remove dirt and extra oil from your body, this helps in reducing dead skin that could clog pores

Exfoliate

Tight clothes can trap dirt and sweat and rub into your pores, go for baggy fits that help your skin breathe and help wick away sweat

Wear baggy clothes

Tea tree oil can help reduce back acne by killing extra bacteria. Choose a moisturizer with tea tree oil ingredients to help with various skin problems

Use tea tree oil

Long hair may be adding extra dirt and oil to your back which may cause acne. Try tying it in a ponytail or a bun during sweat seasons

Tie your hair in a ponytail

You must wear sunscreen to protect your skin from the harmful sun rays which cause acne especially if you are exposing your bare back to sunlight

Wear sunscreen

Letting the sweat and dirt sit on your skin after a workout can cause back acne. Shower as soon as you can after your workout

Shower after workout

Try using products or cosmetics which mostly include non-comedogenic, non-acnegenic, won't clog pores, or oil-free

Use oil-free products

If your back acne is not ready to leave you alone after trying many methods, it is better to go see a dermatologist, and with their help virtually any type of acne can be successfully healed

See a dermatologist

