An unhealthy diet can really affect one’s body, which also includes body acne, try eating a more plant-based diet
Eat healthily
Image: Pexels
One of the common reasons for back acne is dry skin. Start applying your regular lotion or moisturizer on your back right after you are done showering
Moisturize
Image: Pexels
Try to use a gentle exfoliating scrub to remove dirt and extra oil from your body, this helps in reducing dead skin that could clog pores
Exfoliate
Image: Pexels
Wear baggy clothes
Image: Pexels
Tea tree oil can help reduce back acne by killing extra bacteria. Choose a moisturizer with tea tree oil ingredients to help with various skin problems
Use tea tree oil
Image: Pexels
Long hair may be adding extra dirt and oil to your back which may cause acne. Try tying it in a ponytail or a bun during sweat seasons
Tie your hair in a ponytail
Image: Pexels
You must wear sunscreen to protect your skin from the harmful sun rays which cause acne especially if you are exposing your bare back to sunlight
Wear sunscreen
Image: Pexels
Letting the sweat and dirt sit on your skin after a workout can cause back acne. Shower as soon as you can after your workout
Shower after workout
Image: Pexels
Try using products or cosmetics which mostly include non-comedogenic, non-acnegenic, won't clog pores, or oil-free
Use oil-free products
Image: Pexels
Click Here
If your back acne is not ready to leave you alone after trying many methods, it is better to go see a dermatologist, and with their help virtually any type of acne can be successfully healed
See a dermatologist
Image: Pexels