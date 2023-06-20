Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 20, 2023
10 ways to get rid of dark circles
Apply chilled cucumber slices on eyelids for 10-15 minutes. The cool temperature reduces appearance of puffy eyes
Cucumber
Image: Pexels
Face massage has always been useful. Try doing eye massage also using gentle fingertips which helps to improve blood circulation
Image: Pexels
Eye massage
Apply cotton pads soaked in chilled milk for 10-15 minutes as the acid in milk reduces pigmentation
Cold Milk
Image: Pexels
Put green tea bags on your eyes as the antioxidants can diminish dark circles
Tea Bags
Image: Pexels
Eye cream
Image: Pexels
Opt for eye creams having retinol, Vitamin c which fades blemishes and promotes collagen production
Image: Pexels
Sun Protection
Apply a sunscreen with adequate SPF and wear sunglasses to protect the under-eye area
It is necessary to consume at least 2-3 liters of water everyday. Dehydration can be reason of dark circles
Hydrate
Image: Pexels
Make sure to get 7-8 hours of sound sleep. Lack of sleeps causes under eye puffiness
Sleep
Image: Pexels
Stress
Image: Pexels
Avoid taking too much stress and includes practices like exercising and meditation to keep yourself calm and active
Image: Pexels
Meals consumed should be well balanced rich in proteins, carbs and fats and rich in antioxidants present in nuts, fruits and green leafy vegetables
Healthy Diet
