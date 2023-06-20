Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 20, 2023

 10 ways to get rid of dark circles 

Apply chilled cucumber slices on eyelids for 10-15 minutes. The cool temperature reduces appearance of puffy eyes

Cucumber

Image: Pexels 

Face massage has always been useful. Try doing eye massage also using gentle fingertips which helps to improve blood circulation

Image: Pexels 

Eye massage

Apply cotton pads soaked in chilled milk for 10-15 minutes as the acid in milk reduces pigmentation

Cold Milk

Image: Pexels

Put green tea bags on your eyes as the antioxidants can diminish dark circles

Tea Bags

Image: Pexels 

Eye cream

Image: Pexels 

Opt for eye creams having retinol, Vitamin c which fades blemishes and promotes collagen production 

Image: Pexels 

Sun Protection

Apply a sunscreen with adequate SPF and wear sunglasses to protect the under-eye area

It is necessary to consume at least 2-3 liters of water everyday. Dehydration can be reason of dark circles

Hydrate

Image: Pexels 

Make sure to get 7-8 hours of sound sleep. Lack of sleeps causes under eye puffiness

Sleep

Image: Pexels 

Stress

Image: Pexels 

Avoid taking too much stress and includes practices like exercising and meditation to keep yourself calm and active

Image: Pexels 

Meals consumed should be well balanced rich in proteins, carbs and fats and rich in antioxidants present in nuts, fruits and green leafy vegetables

Healthy Diet

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here