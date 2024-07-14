Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Lifestyle
JUly 14, 2024
10 ways to get rid of oily scalp at home
Dilute with water and apply to the scalp. Rinse after 5-10 minutes
Use Apple Cider Vinegar
Image: Freepik
Mix a few drops with shampoo. Massage into the scalp and rinse thoroughly
Image: Freepik
Try Tea Tree Oil
Apply directly to the scalp. Leave on for 20-30 minutes before rinsing
Image: Freepik
Use Aloe Vera Gel
Mix with water to form a paste. Massage into scalp, rinse after a few minutes
Apply Baking Soda
Image: Freepik
Dilute with water and apply to the scalp. Rinse off after 5-10 minutes
Use Lemon Juice
Image: Freepik
Apply to the scalp, and leave for 15-20 minutes. Rinse with cool water and shampoo
Try Egg Whites
Image: Freepik
Apply directly to the scalp with a cotton ball. Leave on for 15-20 minutes, rinse thoroughly
Use Witch Hazel
Image: Freepik
Apply to roots, and leave for 10 minutes. Brush out excess powder
Use Cornstarch or Baby Powder
Image: Freepik
Apply a clay mask (Fuller's earth, bentonite clay, etc.) to the scalp. Rinse off after 15-20 minutes
Try a Clay Mask
Image: Freepik
Brew green tea, and let it cool. Use as a final rinse after shampooing
Rinse with Green Tea
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.