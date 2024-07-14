Heading 3

 Sanjukta Choudhury

Lifestyle

JUly 14, 2024

10 ways to get rid of oily scalp at home


Dilute with water and apply to the scalp. Rinse after 5-10 minutes

 Use Apple Cider Vinegar

Image: Freepik

Mix a few drops with shampoo. Massage into the scalp and rinse thoroughly

Image: Freepik

 Try Tea Tree Oil

Apply directly to the scalp. Leave on for 20-30 minutes before rinsing

Image: Freepik

Use Aloe Vera Gel

Mix with water to form a paste. Massage into scalp, rinse after a few minutes

 Apply Baking Soda

Image: Freepik

Dilute with water and apply to the scalp. Rinse off after 5-10 minutes

Use Lemon Juice

Image: Freepik

Apply to the scalp, and leave for 15-20 minutes. Rinse with cool water and shampoo

Try Egg Whites

Image: Freepik

Apply directly to the scalp with a cotton ball. Leave on for 15-20 minutes, rinse thoroughly

Use Witch Hazel

Image: Freepik

Apply to roots, and leave for 10 minutes. Brush out excess powder

Use Cornstarch or Baby Powder

Image: Freepik

Apply a clay mask (Fuller's earth, bentonite clay, etc.)  to the scalp. Rinse off after 15-20 minutes

 Try a Clay Mask

Image: Freepik

Brew green tea, and let it cool. Use as a final rinse after shampooing

Rinse with Green Tea

Image: Freepik

