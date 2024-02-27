Heading 3

Jiya Surana

FEBRUARY 27, 2024

10 Ways To Get Your Life Back in Balance

Take a 60-minute Holy Hour at the beginning of each day and nourish your mind, body, emotions, and spirit

#1

Spend some time in nature on a weekly basis

#2

Write love letters to those who need to be appreciated

#3

Spend at least 10 minutes each day in silence, solitude, and stillness

#4

Do the things that made you happy as a kid

#5

Get serious about exercise because nothing is more important than your health

#6

Keep a journal to help you think more clearly and gain deeper understanding

#7

Find a cause that is greater than yourself, and give back to others

#8

#9

Take breaks and allow yourself to rest and recharge

Manage your time effectively by prioritizing tasks and avoiding procrastination

#10

