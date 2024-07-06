Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
july 06, 2024
10 ways to have effective morning
Give yourself tech-free time in the morning; resist the urge to immediately check your emails or social media
#1
Image Source: Freepik
Reduce decision fatigue by planning outfits, meals, and other small choices the night before
#2
Image Source: Freepik
Listen to music or a podcast that helps get you in the right mindset for the day
#3
Image Source: Freepik
Every night, take a few minutes to review and prioritize your tasks/schedule for the next day
#4
Image Source: Freepik
Establish a consistent wake-up time and have a consistent routine
#5
Image Source: Freepik
Your body becomes dehydrated during sleep, so start your morning by drinking a glass of water
Image Source: Freepik
#6
A balanced breakfast with protein, fiber, and healthy fats will give you energy throughout the morning
#7
Image Source: Freepik
Develop a relaxing evening routine that is tech-free to improve your sleep quality
#8
Image Source: Freepik
Start your day with positive self-talk to boost confidence and motivation
#9
Image Source: Freepik
Engage in physical activity to boost energy levels and improve focus
#10
Image Source: Freepik
