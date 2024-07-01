Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

july 01, 2024

10 ways to help build your mental resilience

It's easy to feel like all eyes are on you, but the truth is, most people are too wrapped up in their own lives to pay much attention to yours

You're not the center of attention

Distance yourself from negative influences and seek out like-minded individuals who share your values and goals

Evaluate your inner circle

Break your bigger goals down into smaller, clear actions to prevent overwhelming paralysis and not knowing where to start

Create realistic goals

Reflect on your goals, express gratitude, and track your progress. It fosters self-awareness and helps you stay focused and grounded

Make journaling a daily habit

Curate your social media and news feeds to remove negativity and fill them with uplifting content that inspires and motivates you

Brainwash yourself with positivity

Even the most successful individuals faced rejection and failure on their path to achievement. See rejection as a stepping stone rather than a roadblock

Rejection is a natural part of life

Practice looking for the good in every situation, even when things don't go as planned. Every challenge presents an opportunity for growth and learning

Always find a silver lining

Engage in things that regularly push you and take you out of your comfort zone

Make yourself uncomfortable daily

Focus on what you can control

Accept that spending time or energy on things beyond our control is a waste. Direct your energy towards what you can influence. Let go of the rest and maintain a positive outlook

Acknowledge your achievements, no matter how small, and recognise the growth is a journey, not a destination

Celebrate progress, not perfection

