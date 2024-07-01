Heading 3
Jiya Surana
july 01, 2024
10 ways to help build your mental resilience
It's easy to feel like all eyes are on you, but the truth is, most people are too wrapped up in their own lives to pay much attention to yours
You're not the center of attention
Image Source: Freepik
Distance yourself from negative influences and seek out like-minded individuals who share your values and goals
Evaluate your inner circle
Image Source: Freepik
Break your bigger goals down into smaller, clear actions to prevent overwhelming paralysis and not knowing where to start
Create realistic goals
Image Source: Freepik
Reflect on your goals, express gratitude, and track your progress. It fosters self-awareness and helps you stay focused and grounded
Make journaling a daily habit
Image Source: Freepik
Curate your social media and news feeds to remove negativity and fill them with uplifting content that inspires and motivates you
Image Source: Freepik
Brainwash yourself with positivity
Even the most successful individuals faced rejection and failure on their path to achievement. See rejection as a stepping stone rather than a roadblock
Rejection is a natural part of life
Image Source: Freepik
Practice looking for the good in every situation, even when things don't go as planned. Every challenge presents an opportunity for growth and learning
Always find a silver lining
Image Source: Freepik
Engage in things that regularly push you and take you out of your comfort zone
Make yourself uncomfortable daily
Image Source: Freepik
Focus on what you can control
Image Source: Freepik
Accept that spending time or energy on things beyond our control is a waste. Direct your energy towards what you can influence. Let go of the rest and maintain a positive outlook
Acknowledge your achievements, no matter how small, and recognise the growth is a journey, not a destination
Celebrate progress, not perfection
Image Source: Freepik
