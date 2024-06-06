Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

june 06, 2024

10 ways to ignore someone 

 Don't respond to their messages

#1

Image Source: Pexels

Avoid eye contact

#2

Image Source: Pexels

Walk away when they approach

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Pretend to be busy

#4

Image Source: Pexels

Wear headphones

#5

Image Source: Pexels

Stay engrossed in your phone

Image Source: Pexels

#6

Don't acknowledge their presence

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Focus on talking to someone else

#8

Image Source: Pexels

Leave the room when they enter

#9

Image Source: Pexels

Don't answer their calls

#10

Image Source: Pexels

