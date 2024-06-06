Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
june 06, 2024
10 ways to ignore someone
Don't respond to their messages
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Avoid eye contact
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Walk away when they approach
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Pretend to be busy
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Wear headphones
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Stay engrossed in your phone
Image Source: Pexels
#6
Don't acknowledge their presence
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Focus on talking to someone else
#8
Image Source: Pexels
Leave the room when they enter
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Don't answer their calls
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.