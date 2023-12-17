Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 17, 2023

10 ways to impress a Cancer

This water sign has a great love for cheesy romantic movements

Make romantic gesture 

Image: Pexels

Being ruled by intense sentimental waters, Cancerians are extremely appreciative towards the genuine and caring people 

Show your soft side

Image: Pexels

Soft and caring Cancerians can be easily impressed with little pampering like sweet gifts and surprises

Treat them with surprises

Image: Pexels

Cancerians adore people who are understanding even when they are not speaking and listen to them wholeheartedly 

Be a good talker

Image: Pexels

Overstepping personal boundaries is enough to make a Cancerian extremely irritated 

Give them space

Image: Pexels

Being immensely family oriented they naturally get fascinated towards the people who have great family values 

Ask about family often

Image: Pexels

Extremely intuitive in nature Cancerians are easily drawn towards authentic and genuine people 

Be genuine

Image: Pexels

Enticing a Cancerian can be incredibly easy if you show appreciation for their old-fashioned morals

Appreciate Their old-fashioned morals

Image: Pexels

With some simple caring gestures, you can win the heart of these emotional carbs 

Show you care

Image: Pexels

If you want to build a strong bond with them then maintain more patience and thoughtfulness since Cancerians open up gradually and carefully

Be patient

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here