Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 16, 2023
10 ways to impress a Capricorn
Asking questions is an incredible way to show that you're interested
Ask questions
Image: Pexels
Ensure to stay away from cheesy lines or controversial verses as their preserved and shy personality might not tolerate it
Flirt Smartly
Image: Pexels
Being truthful, direct, and authentic is extremely essential for Capricorns
Show honesty
Image: Pexels
Showing them your genuineness and honesty is the best way to win the heart of Capricorn
Give the affection
Image: Pexels
Don't rush them when it comes to sentimental stuff
Maintain patience
Image: Pexels
Capricorns always looked for a sensible and emotional bond thus casual flings or one-night stands are not their things
Don't push for physical intimacy
Image: Pexels
Individuals of this zodiac are not a sucker for taking the first step
Take the Initiative
Image: Pexels
Capricorns desire a partner who thrives for success as much as them
Be Ambitious
Image: Pexels
Possessing amazing leadership qualities Capricorns always loves to take the lead
Let them take the lead
Image: Pexels
The path of winning their affection comes with admiration and respect
Earn their respect
Image: Pexels
