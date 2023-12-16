Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 16, 2023

10 ways to impress a Capricorn

Asking questions is an incredible way to show that you're interested 

Ask questions

Image: Pexels

Ensure to stay away from cheesy lines or controversial verses as their preserved and shy personality might not tolerate it 

Flirt Smartly

Image: Pexels

Being truthful, direct, and authentic is extremely essential for Capricorns 

Show honesty

Image: Pexels

Showing them your genuineness and honesty is the best way to win the heart of Capricorn

Give the affection

Image: Pexels

Don't rush them when it comes to sentimental stuff

Maintain patience

Image: Pexels

Capricorns always looked for a sensible and emotional bond thus casual flings or one-night stands are not their things 

Don't push for physical intimacy

Image: Pexels

Individuals of this zodiac are not a sucker for taking the first step

Take the Initiative

Image: Pexels

Capricorns desire a partner who thrives for success as much as them

Be Ambitious

Image: Pexels

Possessing amazing leadership qualities Capricorns always loves to take the lead

Let them take the lead

Image: Pexels

The path of winning their affection comes with admiration and respect 

Earn their respect

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here