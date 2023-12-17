Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 17, 2023
10 ways to impress a Gemini
Being extremely talkative Geminis love being in the company of people who know how to hold a conversation
Never Say No to Conversation
Image: Pexels
Good flirting skills are extremely important to win the heart of a Gemini - be playful and show your romantic interest
Show your flirting skills
Image: Pexels
These energetic and adventurous souls are naturally attracted to the people who keep them entertained
Entertain them
Image: Pexels
Make them more intrigued with little surprises and gifts
Keep them guessing
Image: Pexels
Show that you are responsible by being considerate and thoughtful
Be responsible
Image: Pexels
Fun-loving Geminis easily become captivated by funny people
Show your sense of humor
Image: Pexels
Since Geminis are the biggest admirers of travel and adventure, outdoor activities are the best way to impress them
Plan trips
Image: Pexels
Geminis can't stand insincerity or fakeness thus always show your authentic self
Be your true self
Image: Pexels
Although known for their social skills they equally love spending some ‘me’ time
Take it slow
Image: Pexels
To make a Gemini adore you even more give them the spotlight as they love getting attention
Give them the spotlight
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.