Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle 

December 27, 2023

10 ways to impress a Libra

To entice a Libra make sure to listen to every word they are saying carefully 

Be A Good Listener

Governed by Venus, these charming creatures are naturally captivated by people with good taste 

Dress Up Your Best

Respecting boundaries and giving them enough space and time is extremely essential to win their heart 

Don’t Force Up

Since Libras are always on the lookout to brush things up in life try to find new ways to cheer them up and keep them entertained 

Keep The Excitement Alive

Vulgarity and unkind behaviour are the biggest turnoff for Libras thus don't make it happen 

Be Respectful

Being extremely energetic and adventurous souls Libras can't stand the people who become obstacles in their way to libration 

Don't subdue their independence

Having a sensible and analytical mind they are unlike to jump into a relationship so try to earn their trust with friendship first 

Try to be friends first

Fatter them with some heartfelt complications to make a remarkable impression 

Genuine compliment

Prove your commitment

One-night-stand or summer fling is not a Libra’s cup of tea 

Even in times of a heated argument, try to be extra soft and humble since they are immensely attracted to gentle and open-minded people 

Be Ultra-Soft

