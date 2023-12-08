Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

December 08, 2023

10 ways to impress a Sagittarius

Some simple compliments will make you extremely special in the eyes of a Sagittarius 

Make compliments

Having good flirting skills is incredibly essential to win a Sagittarius’s heart

Be flirty

Being extremely energetic and humorous themselves Sagittarius naturally enjoy the company of a person who keeps them entertained 

Show your witty side

Surprising a Sagittarius is the easiest way to make them super flattered and excited 

Surprise them

Possessing an adventurous spirit, traveling with a Sagittarius will bring them extremely close to you 

Travel together

Sagittarius is naturally drawn to authentic and confident people so always showcase your true self in front of them 

Stay true to yourself

Honesty is the best policy to impress a Sagittarius instantly

Be honest

Sagittarius adores people with good dressing sense as they are true admirers of beauty 

Dress decently

Be outrageous in your actions to make them more fascinated with you 

Accept challenge 

If you want to intrigue her more then try to maintain a secretive personality and keep them guessing 

Be mysterious

