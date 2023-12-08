Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

December 08, 2023

10 ways to impress a Virgo 

Do not mistake a Virgo's shyness as their disinterest as they are always reluctant to make the first move

Take The Lead

Image Source: Pexels 

The best way to win over this Earth creature is by showcasing your compassionate side 

Be Compassionate And Caring

Image Source: Pexels 

Virgos will easily lose interest if you fail to spice up the conversation 

Be Witty

Image Source: Pexels 

As a perfectionist, Virgos adores the people who know the art of being sophisticated and chic

Get dressed up 

Image Source: Pexels 

Mess is the biggest turnoff of Virgos thus always be tidy and organized in front of them

Help in cleaning

Image Source: Pexels 

Being a private person Virgos don't tolerate the persons who don't give them space 

Respect boundaries

Image Source: Pexels 

Virgos are known to be extremely truthful so if you break their trust they will totally cut you off 

Abide By Your Promises

Image Source: Pexels

Since Virgos are the biggest admirers of nature a simple outdoor outing in the lap of greenery will help you impress them 

Do outdoor activities

Image Source: Pexels 

If you want to date or like a Virgo, the major quality you must have is patience as their nature of pinpointing imperfections make them easily irritate 

Try to be patient

Image Source: Pexels 

The best way to start a relationship with a Virgo is by giving them the time to bond as they have immense appreciation for a slow and steady approach

Don't rush

Image Source: Pexels 

