10 ways to impress an Aquarius
Aquarius are naturally enticed by authentic people
Show Your Originality
Images Sources: Pexels
Since they put comfort and understanding first in their relationship it's better to start over as a friend
Build Profound Friendship
Images Sources: Pexels
Being too clingy or demanding can come as a roadblock to their freedom which they are not likely to tolerate
Give Space And Freedom
Images Sources: Pexels
Keep them thrilled with thoughtful gifts and surprises to show your fondness
Images Sources: Pexels
Thoughtful Surprise
Share your odd interests and ideas since having dissimilar personalities themselves they are easily drawn towards the black sheep
Show Your Quirky Side
Images Sources: Pexels
Possessing full of witty intellect, to win an Aquarian always be wise with your jokes and flirting
Get Into Wordplay
Images Sources: Pexels
An interesting conversation about art, values, and philosophy will keep them more intrigued than emotional stuff
Inspiration conversation
Images Sources: Pexels
Pragmatic and rational in nature they easily get detached from sensitive and emotional people
Show less emotion
Images Sources: Pexels
Inside jokes and playful teasing can make you more appealing in front of them
Be flirty
Images Sources: Pexels
As they get bored very easily taking them on to some adventurous activities will keep them more close to you
Plan adventures outing
Images Sources: Pexels
