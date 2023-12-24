Heading 3

December 24, 2023

10 ways to impress an Aquarius

Aquarius are naturally enticed by authentic people

Show Your Originality

Since they put comfort and understanding first in their relationship it's better to start over as a friend 

Build Profound Friendship

Being too clingy or demanding can come as a roadblock to their freedom which they are not likely to tolerate 

Give Space And Freedom

Keep them thrilled with thoughtful gifts and surprises to show your fondness 

Thoughtful Surprise 

Share your odd interests and ideas since having dissimilar personalities themselves they are easily drawn towards the black sheep

Show Your Quirky Side

Possessing full of witty intellect, to win an Aquarian always be wise with your jokes and flirting 

Get Into Wordplay

An interesting conversation about art, values, and philosophy will keep them more intrigued than emotional stuff 

Inspiration conversation 

Pragmatic and rational in nature they easily get detached from sensitive and emotional people

Show less emotion

Inside jokes and playful teasing can make you more appealing in front of them 

Be flirty

As they get bored very easily taking them on to some adventurous activities will keep them more close to you

Plan adventures outing

