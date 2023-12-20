Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

December 20, 2023

10 ways to impress an Aries

Since Aries acts with a great deal of confidence, praises sort of confirm them which can be incredible trick to make yourself noticeable 

Give compliments

People with this zodiac happily endure playful teasing and flirtatious behavior because of their bold persona

Be A Flirt

These fire signs are naturally enticed by the people with immense courage 

Be Courageous

Simple surprising actions can easily intrigue and thrill them 

Show Spontaneity

A dependent and clingy partner can make them feel incredibly suffocated hence respect their boundaries 

Give Space

To make an Aries more fascinated with you showcase your funny and playful sides 

Show Off Your Sense Of Humor

Possessing an independent soul, leaning too much on an Aries can waste your time and energy

Don’t Be Always Too Available

Having a highly comparative nature if an Aries genuinely likes you they'll surely be furious to see you with someone else 

Make them jealous

Stop beating around the bush if you truly want them to like you 

Be direct

Known for their blunt and honest nature, unfaithful and insincere behaviour are the biggest turnoff of Aries 

Don't break their trust

